By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Coalition of Concerned Civil Society Organizations for Truth and Justice has given the federal government and other security agencies a 7-day ultimatum to find Anambra Guber candidate of the Labour Party, Obiora Agbasimalo or face civil disobedience.

Mr Agbasimalo was abducted on Saturday, September 18, 2021, along with his security detail on his way from Ezinifitte to Azia in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State while on his way for an election campaign, and ever since, nothing has been heard of him.

Speaking on behalf of the group, at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, Mr Phil Roberts said, Obiora’s disappearance has triggered the concerns of family members and friends.

“Whether he is dead or alive, no one knows and all these questions are begging for answers.

“Who kidnapped Obiora Agbasimalo and how was he kidnapped?

“Already family and friends are seeking for Obiora’s safety and his eventual release from his captors.

“We are as a matter of urgency by this press conference respectfully urging Mr President to direct the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services DSS and other relevant security agencies to get to the root of this matter, in the interest of the peace and stability of not just the southeast region, but the nation at large.”

Already, the group has sent a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari and other security agencies in the country to expedite action with a view to unravelling the mystery.

Mr Roberts added that Nigeria must not continue to slide in this direction of chaos where people can no longer have the freedom of movement or association.

While condemning the abduction in the strongest terms, he called on Nigerians who may have meaningful information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Agbasimalo to volunteer the same discreetly to security agencies.

Vanguard News Nigeria