By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives representing Mangu/Bokkos has said that direct primaries subsumed in the Electoral Amendment Bill was never in contention during the committee stage of the legislative process.

He said: “Bills undergo Public hearing to collect the inputs of the public on the areas under consideration and articulate them to enrich the Bill.

ALSO READ: Oromoni’s death, violence in schools further signs of govt failure — Afenifere

“Areas that were silent about should be exhaustively dealt with along with the implementing organ of govt, so that you don’t pass a Bill that is unimplementable.

“The area of Direct Primaries was never in contention at the committee level, hence the need for Mr President to seek the advice of INEC because they are the implementing organ of government and they gave the financial commitment which the President did not see the feasibility of raising the funds involved”.

Vanguard News Nigeria