...Says not time for frivolous spending of taxpayers’ money.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

AGAINST the backdrop of the litany of criticisms that have trailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to withhold his assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Presidency, yesterday said that the decision of the President was in the best interest of the country.

The Presidency also said that though President Buhari’s decision to withhold his assent to the bill has come under scrutiny from media and political circles, the reaction was quite correct because it was a decision that will impact all Nigerians.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the President’s Office has decided to issue an official statement to make its position clear.

There have been divergent views on the decision of the National Assembly to recommend direct primaries for all political parties in the Electoral Act Amendment bill.

The National Assembly contended that the contentious direct primaries will give room for inclusion and reduce the influence of political godfathers.

But the Presidency said that it has been discovered that the argument that presented the amendments as a means to enhance and build upon the nation’s democracy has been found out not to be the true position.

It said the proposed amendments entail significant legal, financial, economic, and security consequences for all Nigerians, principal among which would be a severe spike in the cost of holding primary elections by parties – integral to democracies the world over.

The statement read in part: “Nigeria’s strength as a nation and its status as one of the wealthiest economies in Africa with one of its highest standards of living owes above all to its proud democratic processes, which are enshrined in the Electoral Act of 2010.

“It is this act (Direct Primaries) which the new bill seeks to amend. These amendments have been presented as a means to enhance and build upon our democratic processes. After careful review, the President’s Office has found that the opposite is true.

“Rather, the proposed amendments entail significant legal, financial, economic and security consequences for all Nigerians, principal among which would be a severe spike in the cost of holding primary elections by parties – integral to democracies the world over.

“And who would shoulder these costs? The Nigerian taxpayer of course. And who would benefit? Only the richest of political parties. At a time when the nation is seeking to extricate itself from the economic mire of the worst global health crisis in living memory, whatever other merits the new bill may have, now is not the time for such frivolous spending of public money.

“Inevitably, the usual voices are making themselves heard, with cynical claims of election rigging and so on. This is nothing new. We heard their self-serving cries of fraud in 2015 when we saw the first peaceful transfer of power in independent Nigeria’s history. Then again in 2019, when President Buhari was re-elected with a lead of over three million. We will hear them again in 2023.

“Until then, the President will do whatever he can to protect this county’s democracy, and that includes withholding assent from this Bill. It is worth noting that, as one of Nigeria’s largest political parties, the ruling APC is one of those that stand to benefit from a bill that favours wealthier parties. But it is not the job of this government to protect the APC. It is the job of this government to protect Nigeria, its people, and its democracy.

“To those that would rather that limited public funds be spent on politicking during this time of global crisis, we say: cease these cynical games. Tell the Nigerian people openly what you want. Put your – or rather they’re – money where your mouth is.”

