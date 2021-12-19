As DigiTour team tours the East African Burundi, the Nigerian Ambassador Extraordinary to Burundi His Excellency Amb. Elijah Onyeagba has taken the DigiTour team and her leader Engr. Ifeanyi Aniagoh to the Burundian Minister of Commerce, Transport, Industry and Tourism Marie Chantal Nijimbere.

The meeting which took place at the ministry’s office in Burundi was for the DigiTours team to introduce their brand to the Burundi Government. The Ambassador Extraordinary of Nigeria to Burundi HE Elijah Onyeagba expressed his desire to lead the team from Nigeria to seek possible partnership with her country haven seen the vision of DigiTours.

Speaking to news men after the meeting, the founder of DigiTours Engr Ifeanyi Aniagoh expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting. He disclosed that the Honorable Minister was happy to welcome his team and she expressed her readiness to work with DigiTours in promoting and expanding tourism in Burundi.

Reaction to questions from members of the presses showed that the minister who said that there are numerous tourism potentials in Burundi told the DigiTours that her office will embark on moves to allow the team invest in Burundian tourism. The minister also directed the team to a meeting with Head of the Department of Tourism where several discussions were held and different tourist centres were visited by a joint team from Nigeria’s DigiTours and Burundian Tourism Board.

DigiTours is prepared to promote the tourism potentials of Burundi, there are plans to organize activities that will help promote cultural and festivals of the country. The investment in Burundi will see tourists from within and outside Africa coming to experience Burundi.