By Prisca Sam-Duru

For most people, the inspiration to create something extraordinary comes from a moment of grief.

Amidst the heart break and pain, both introspections and reflections while grieving, end up birthing life time achievement for such people.

In Still and Searching, an exhibition of colourful paintings, Deborah Detoun Adeniyi, feeds viewers with stunning exhibits which are representations of outpouring of her state of mind following loss of her dear mother towards the end of 2019. The pandemic, like it did on so many other creatives, also impacted on her.

Organised by the Cell Co, in Lagos, and curated by Arinola Olowoporoku, of Big Brother Naija fame, Still and Searching which held between 10th and 12th December, 2021, is the artist’s first solo exhibition in Nigeria, and an inaugural presentation by the Cell Co. The exhibition is a coming-of-age show; an all-encompassing journey featuring themes of sisterhood, contemplation, introspection and extrospection.

The creativity in Detoun who lives and works between Lagos and London, spurred her into identifying and experimenting with varying mediums including performance art, fine and visual art both in formal and informal settings.

Through the show developed as a collection of responses to a thunderbolt, and thrown into a state of partial displacement, the artist attempts to recalibrate intricate details that make up personal identification.

The body of work is therefore, a response to jolting life events that transform personhood and alters all interactive dynamic.

Still and Searching, the artist explained, invites observers to exist and navigate parallel worlds, a play on the idea of searching the very act that requires movement while still, devoid of movement and arrested in motion.

Detoun infuses symbolisms that depict her natural environment, physical bare form and existence. She aims to maintain “a stillness juxtaposed with a chaotic context through the whimsical scenery, searching for what was once had, now lost yet unknown”.

As we see in Amarachi, meaning Grace of God, a 2020 Acrylic on Canvas, she paints an image of a young female figure in colourful green flowing gown, depicting both African beauty and beautiful environment.

The image appears to be feeling on top of the world, gracefully looking down at all the mountains she overcame and perhaps, what is left to be conquered. As an expressionist, her works manifest figurative tendencies, using allegories from global culture, places from imagined memory, while doting on themes that reflect her personal identity, exploring her sensibilities and artistic awareness.

The representation of her, is critical, female figures, imagined or layered even as she uses mosaic on her subjects to introduce an open-ended existence, pulling the audience in to interrogate the complexities of the beings behind the face.

As a self-taught artist, the paintings in the exhibition were achieved through experimentation and using the canvas as a method of collection of her thoughts, as medium of expression, therapeutic routine and as a learning opportunity for personal development.

A problem Shared is another interesting piece. In the art work, three figures in bright colours hug themselves against a bright and fair background.

Basically, according to the artist, the piece is an ode to people who make life worth living; “those we turn to when things get tough and the first ones we call when things are peachier than ever – your tribe, family, friends.

The ones that halve the weight of your problems and make life easier.” At a period of time when people are coming down with diverse forms of mental health challenges, driving many to contemplating suicide, A problem Shared, becomes relevant.

One piece which provokes conversation is Unspoken Bond, a beautiful 2021 piece with bright blue surroundings. Two nude female figures are in sitting position, cuddling. At first sight, one concludes, erroneously though, that they are lesbians. Detoun explains that the work “Explores the bond of sisterhood and what it really means to have someone or people close to you, holding you every step of the way, as you navigate through life’s ups and downs.”

Other titles in the exhibition are; Ayomi, Pursuit of Happiness, A Balancing Act, Contemplation, Adunni, Adewunmi, A Moment, Ada, etc.

