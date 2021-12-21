Female soldier and corps member kissing / Photo Credit: Info NG

By Arogbonlo Israel

A senior staff of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, (name withheld) Tuesday, explained why the Nigerian Army is taking action against the detained female soldier who accepted marriage proposal of a corps member in a viral video.

The NYSC high-ranking officer also gave reasons the Scheme may not want to interfere with the in-house policy of the Nigerian Army.

“From my personal view, NYSC may not want to interfere with the in-house policy of the Nigerian Army, moreso that the NYSC DG belongs to that disciplined constituency,” he told Vanguard.

When asked if the corps member who proposed to the female soldier violated any of the extant laws of the NYSC, he answered “No, he is a human being that has emotions and feelings.

“I think the Nigerian Army is taking stern action against her because she threw caution to the wind, when she knew that the policy is against showing or displaying public affection when in uniform.”

Vanguard had reported a trending video of a corps member proposing to a female soldier at the Yikpata orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kwara State has elicited reactions on social media.

In the clip, the lovers were seen sharing intimate moments while the corps member wore the lady’s military cap as she stood directly behind him. They thereafter shared a kiss to the delight of other corps members filming the incident.

Recall a military officer Tuesday, December 21, maintained that the female soldier was never ‘arrested’, but was only going through a normal disciplinary measure to send a clear warning to others who may attempt to flout military rules.

This is just as it emerged that the soldier may get a soft landing with a strong warning/reprimand over the incident.

In a related development, another senior staff of the NYSC disclosed that even the male youth corps member who proposed to the female soldier was queried and reprimanded for sharing the video on social media, though he denied sharing it himself.

As it stands, there is no clear indication on the likely punishment the female soldier might get.

But it is believed the Nigerian Army just like all others, has its disciplinary codes, distinct from that of the general society and every personnel has voluntarily undertaken to be bound by these codes.

