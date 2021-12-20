DESOPADEC, Nani mourn demise of Urhobo monarchs

John Nani

By Florence Amagiya

The Executive Director of Finance and Administration at DESOPADEC and the Aghwemutuwevwi of Idjerhe Kingdom, Olorogun Barr. John Obukohwo Nani has express deep sadness over the demise of two respected Urhobo monarchs, HRM Samson Okirhioboh Imoyin-Omene, Udurhie I, the Ovie of Mosogar, and HRM Agbaovwe Afugbeya, Oyise II, Odion R’Ode of Uwheru kingdom.

Nani described the late monarchs as patriots and custodians of Urhobo values who gave their best while on the throne.

Hon. Nani in his condolence messages to the people of Mosogar and Uwheru Kingdoms said the contributions of the monarchs to the political, social, and economic life of their Kingdoms, would remain indelible in the hearts and minds of those who interacted with them in politics and socio-economic life.

The former Majority Whip of Delta State House of Assembly said both monarchs left an indelible mark and epitomised the qualities of eminent administrators of peace and justice, using their knowledge and skills to serve God and their people in various capacities.

According to him, “Our revered monarchs brought their salutary influence to sue for peace, understanding and development in their kingdoms in particular and the entire Urhobo Nation throughout their impactful years on the throne of their forefathers.

“Udurhie I and Oyise II passage is like a dream, especially as they left us at a crucial state in our nation’s history when their wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed.

“I would urge you, the Chiefs of Mosogar and Uwheru Kingdoms, the entire Mosogar and Uwheru communities and all the members of their immediate and extended families, to take solace in the worthy legacies they left behind.”

Vanguard News Nigeria