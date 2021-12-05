Foil attempt to abduct European returnee

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha – Ughelli

Police operatives have rescued a 63-years woman (identity withheld from kidnappers’ den along Irri-Aviara community road, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, in a statement on Sunday, said the victim was kidnapped on the 26 November 2021 at about 6.30 pm at Olori Road Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area on her way home.

“On the 30/11/2021, at about 2200hrs, acting on information received from a motorcyclist that a lady (Name withheld), age 63 years of Ughelli town was seen with two boys armed with machetes in an isolated place along Irri-Aviara community road and suspects them to be kidnappers.

“The DPO Oleh Division SP Paul Oboware swiftly mobilized and led Police patrol teams in a combined effort with Irri vigilante and cordoned the surrounding bushes.

“The hoodlums on sighting the police abandoned the victim and escaped into the bush,” the statement read in part.

In another development, men of the command have foiled an attempt a man (name withheld) who recently returned from Europe.

Edafe, in the statement, said the DPO, Oleh division had “received another distressed call from the vigilante deployed around Irri roundabout Oleh, that some hoodlums were sighted near the roundabout and operating in a white Toyota Hilux without a registration number.

He said in an attempt to abduct the man, a disagreement ensued among the suspected kidnappers which made residents in the area who became suspicious alert the vigilante.

“The gallant DPO Oleh again led a combined team of Police operatives/vigilante to the area in a carefully planned operation which led to the arrest of one of the suspects.”

The statement said the suspect, upon interrogation, “confessed to being part of the gang that kidnapped the 63-year-old woman on 30/11/2021 and abandoned her when they noticed that the police were closing in on them.

“Suspect led police operatives to his house where one Ak 47 rifle, 19 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one magazine, one pump action gun, and 26 live cartridges concealed in a sack bag and buried in the compound were recovered.

“Manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.”

