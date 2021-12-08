The Commission for Police in Delta State, MUHAMMAD ALI, has applauded Nigerian Prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin for assisting widows of fallen heroes with N40 million.

Speaking in Warri, at an event that could be described as a moment of high emotions for over 200 wives of men of the Nigerian armed forces, who died on duty, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, billionaire prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin provided a live changing opportunities to the widows.

For many of the widows, who went home with over N40 million total donations after a week long empowerment programme that is expected to energise or fuel their aspirations and dream, the Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin remained a model for well meaning Nigerians to emulate.

Ali said although the Fufeyin family is not the richest in the country, but have decided to alleviate the suffering of people who are affected by the state of the country.

“To me they are one of the richest. Being a rich man is not about how much you have in your pocket or displacing affluence. He rich man is that person that shares his resources with neighbours and all others and that’s what Fufeyin is doing,” he said.

He said Fufeyin appreciates the value of friendship and that has placed so many friends around him.

The prophet noted that he is passionate about unity and peace and ensuring that people are able to live their dream life and able to help others.

“I want our country and the world at large to be peaceful and also to share love to one another,” Fufeyin said while presenting N40 million cash as business support fund and certificate to the trainees