By Etop Ekanem

The leader of the Legislative Arm of the Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday, impeached the leader of the house, Hon. Stow Ebiyekefe, for gross incompetence.

In press statement released by the Media Aide to the Bomadi Council Chairman, Mr. Emokpo Eniye, said the councillors had alleged the former leader of the Legislative Arm of inexperience, wrong dissemination of information and high handedness at the sitting of the house, Friday 17th of Dec. 2021.

The motion for the impeachment moved by Hon. Tobi Epidieperekumo representing Ward 6 and seconded by Hon. Tobi Idowu Ebipade, ward 10, Bomadi local government area was presided by the Deputy Leader of the house, Hon. Wurukeseye Tamarau-Doubra, representing ward 12.

The former Majority Leader, Hon Nicholas Akiama Okpai was elected by the house after his nomination by Hon. Okilo Jack, ward 19, and seconded by Hon. Ebipade Idowu ward 10, with majority of the house in attendance.

The house also elected Hon. Tobi Epidieperekumo as the new majority leader replacing Hon. Nicholas Akiama Okpai who is now the new leader of the house. Hon. Okilo Jack was elected to act as deputy Chief Whip of the house with the suspension of Hon. Clement bouy is suspended.

Meanwhile, the house has suspended six of the 20 members Legislative Arm;

Hon. Clovis Tuodonye, ward 8, Hon. Sapele Tamaraubrakaemi, ward 3, Hon. Edenotu Eniekebi, ward 16, Hon. Pius Komuko, ward 11, Hon. Endurance Krokeme, ward 15 and Hon. Clement Bouy, ward 14, for gross misconduct and incompetence for three months.

The new legislative leader of the house, Hon. Nicholas Akiama, commended his colleagues for the confidence reposed on him to serve them as leader of the house, noting that he will do all within his power to lead the house and will not disappoint them.

Okpai who frowned at the behaviour of the impeached leader, said he brought disrepute to the house, pointing out that the impeached leader, Hon. Ebiyekefe knows that causing problem in the cause of his impeachment will be disgraceful and called for peace and unity for the developmentas of the local government area..

The new elected leader of Bomadi local government area legislative arm, Hon. Nicholas Akiama Okpai commended the Executive Chairman of Bomadi, Hon. William Angadi for his uprightness of in piloting the affairs of the local government area and promised not to disappoint in his new assignment.