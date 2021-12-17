Delta State gubernatorial hopeful for 2023 and Chairman of UBACLE Group, Uba A. Michael has described President Muhammadu Buhari as an exemplary leader who many leaders from all spheres of life look up to.

Uba said this on Friday while saluting the president as he clocked 79.

According to him, despite the many challenges in the country, the president has remained resolute and determined in ensuring that the country remains one and has is steadily making sure it works.

Speaking in Abuja, the Federal Capital, he said, “I want to celebrate the President today for reaching the full age of 79. It is not an easy thing to be that age and keep the country running the way he has done.

“The face that Nigeria is still together is a reflection of the President’s will to see that things work out because we are better together than apart.

“You would agree with me that in other climes, some people would have resigned by now, but the President is intent on seeing out his tenure to make sure that he delivers on his promises to Nigerians”

“He has done well and I pray that God blesses him with strength to continue and finish the good work he is doing. He has set a standard that whoever will replace him already has a very big shoe to fill. Happy birthday to President Buhari! ” He concluded

Vanguard News Nigeria