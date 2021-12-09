4th Left: Gov Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa Representative, Dr. Kingsley Emu, Economic Adviser to the governor, 5th Middle – Ethiope East LG boss, Hon. Victor Ofobrukueta, 4th R – HRM Mike Omeru, Ogurime-Rime UKORI 1, Ovie of Agbon, 3rd R – HRM Air Vice Marshal Lucky Ararile, Avwaeke 1, Ovie of Umuaghwa Abraka Kingdom, 2nd R – Oba of Gbomina Ekiti Tapa kingdom, 1st R – Chief Mrs Faith Majemite, immediate past Chairman, Ethiope East, 3rd L – Chief (Dr) Irene Akpofure, 2nd L- Chief Emmanuel Avworo, Chairman, Economic Summit Committee, 1st – Chief West Adehor during the unveiling of the Economic and Development Summit

The Delta state government has said it is prepared to support and partner with any local government council in the state with the initiate of a viable economic development plans to transform its area.

The state governor, Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa made this statement yesterday while unveiling the Ethiope East Economic Development Plan held at the palace of HRM Mike Omeru, Ogurime-Rime, Ukori 1, Ovie of Agbon Kingdom.

Okowa while commending the Ethiope East local government Chairman, Hon Victor Ofobrukueta for his initiative of 20-year Ethiope East Economic Development Plan, added that if the project is well nurtured will transform the entire local government.

The state governor, Okowa, who was represented by his Chief Economic Adviser, Dr Kingsley Emu restated the Delta state government’s efforts in boosting the revenue base of the state, advised the Ethiope East council to aquire lands to boost agricultural produce thereby improving the revenue of the council.

He also enjoined the council to engage the services of various security agencies and local vigilante to ensure they sustain the peace of the area in order to attract more investors to the area, pointed out that his government has constructed over 789 roads and over 908 kilometers drain in order to support the movement of farm produce across the state.

Okowa added that a 20-year economic development plan of Ethiope East would be supported by the government and advised all sons and daughters of the local government to key into the project.

The Chairman, Ethiope East local government, Hon Victor Ofobrukueta speaking at the summit said the idea of the economic development plan was put together because of the over dependence on the federation account by local government for survival.

He added that the summit is to redirect the minds of the people of the area not to rely only on government for every of their needs, pointing out that the project will be a continuous process and urged all stakeholders to adopt it for the purpose of continuity and sustainability from one transition to another.

Speaking further, Ofobrukueta said, “I decided to take this part because I have under studied my local government for the past six years from supervisor for Health to leader of Ethiope East legislative arm and within this time frame were oil price slash drastically and local government salaries were owed for several months.

“It was my amiable Governor Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa that was augmenting what was coming from the federation account so that we would be able to pay wages of our staff because we didn’t even have the financial capacity to pay wage bill of our staff which include primary school teachers and council staff.

“So I saw this as a threat to the continuous existence of Ethiope East Local Government Council and this is what informed my decision to develop 20 years economic development plan that can take us from being solely independent from the federation account and self dependent as a local government.

“And I believe this is achievable and this is what we are set out to do and the first step is to look into the revenue generation and make sure that all linkages where our internally generated revenue are going through and we will set up a formidable IGR platform that will help us to sycronize our IGR at the first instance and then move to the agricultural sector to aggregate our farmers on various areas such as palm oil, fishery, cassava farming and many others to boost the economy of the local government.

While urging Ehtiope East sons and daugthes to come and set up a small or medium business in the local government, he promised to make the area safe by working with security especially the vigilantees in order to make them more formidable.

While thanking Governor Okowa for unveiling the Ethiope East Economic Development plan, the Ethiope East council boss appealed to all stakeholders to key into the investment potential of the Ethiope East Economic Development Plan

Earlier, the Ovie of Agbon kingdom, HRM Mike Omeru, Ogurieme-Rime, Ukori 1, Ovie of Agbon Kingdom, HRM Air Vice Marshal Lucky Ararile, Avwaeke 1, Ovie of Umiaghwa Abraka kingdom, the Oba of Gbomina Ekiti Tapa kingdom and others who spoke in the same vein also commended the Ethiope East local Government Chairman, Hon. Victor Ofobrukueta and the summit planning committee for initiating the economic development plan.

Some of the stakeholders that spoke appealed to the state and local Governments to improve on the security of the area to encourage investors as well as improve power supply to the area for businesses to thrive.

Speaking on behalf of Stakeholders representing those in the Diaspora, Chief Dr. Irene Akpofure described the initiative of the Council Chairman as amazing, lamenting that this initiative should have been put in place a very long time ago.she noted that with security guarantee, investors shall trip in to Ethiope East to bountifully invest in this initiative.

Chairman Summit Commitee, Chief Emmanuel Avworo said, “We invited politicians and non politicians, the president generals of all the communities and they have adopted all these plans today Mwamin that if this local government chairman finishes his tenure, another one coming in will take it from there and if he doesn’t, he will answer to the people that supported this economic plan today. That is why this thing was not a political meeting but rather meeting of the traditional kings of Ethiope East Local Government to adopt a plan for their development.

Highpoint of the event was the adoption and endorsement of the economic development plan by both the leader and the deputy leader of the Ethiope East Local Government Legislative Arm.