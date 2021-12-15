Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (3rd left); his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (2nd left); Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu (right); Dr. Emmanuel Efeziomor II, the Obi of Owa Kingdom (left); Chairman, Sleek 101.9 FM,Chief and Mrs. Emma Melekwe (2nd/3rd right) at the inauguration/ unveiling of the Radio station at Boji-Boji Owa ,Delta State on Wednesday

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has reaffirmed that the state was peaceful and suitable for sustainable investments.

Okowa made this known at the inauguration of Sleek 101.9 FM Radio Station at Boji-Boji Owa, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.



READ ALSO:Reps to FG: Expand facilities at Warri airport

He commended the proprietor, Chief Emma Melekwe, for returning home to invest in the community and urged sons and daughters of the state to contribute to the development of their communities by coming home to invest.

According to the governor, I feel very excited and I must thank you and your family for thinking it right by establishing this radio station in this area.

“So many Ika sons have travelled overseas but you have made so much efforts in coming home regularly to invest in one business or the other, culminating in this very first radio station in Ika land.

“This gesture is very commendable because it must stir us to do things to help our place to grow and also create jobs because over 50 employees would be employed here.

“Having a radio station in our land is obviously a plus to us as a people and God who enabled you to establish the radio station will empower you to establish the television station.

“Beyond the fact that we will be listening to them, we can also interact with them on Facebook, Skype and other social media platforms.

“We are grateful as a people and I believe the Obi of Owa is also grateful for returning home to contribute to the development of our community,” Okowa stated.

Earlier, Melekwe had commended the governor for providing the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

He said that Sleek 101.9 FM was the first radio station in Ika area and the only radio house outside Asaba in Delta North.

He stated that the station was poised to enhance the delivery of useful and accurate information, education for the development and enhancement of peaceful co-habitation among the people of the area.

He remarked that the station hoped to be a source of inspiration and mentorship while offering family-friendly entertainment.

The State Deputy Governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, Chairman Ika North East Local Government Council, Mr Victor Ebonka, Obi of Owa Kingdom and Chairman Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Obi Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, among others, witnessed the ceremony.