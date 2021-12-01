By Festus Ahon

Delta State House of Assembly has passed the State’s 2022 Appropriation Bill of N479 billion.

Passage of the Appropriation Bill was sequel to a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the House Majority, Hon Ferguson Onwo and adopted at Tuesday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt Hon Sherrif Oborevwori.

The motion followed the acceptance of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, presented by the Chairman of the Committee, Hon Ehriateke Ibori-Suenu.

The approved budget was about N9 billion higher than the proposed sum of N469.4 billion earlier sent to the House by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for consideration and approval.

Presenting the Committee’s report to the House, its Chairman and member representing Ethiope West Constituency, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu explained that the approved budget represents a recurrent expenditure estimate of N188.2 billion and capital expenditure estimate of N290.7 billion.

The figure as presented by the Finance and Appropriation Committee is against the estimated recurrent expenditure of N185.3 billion and capital expenditure estimate of N284.1 billion presented by the Governor barely five weeks ago.

Ibori-Suenu in the report noted that the 2022 budget as presented by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa showed a clear path for fiscal consolidation, recovery, growth, and economic opportunity as well as ensuring that government was as effective as possible.

The House had through a motion by the Majority Leader, suspended all the relevant sections of its rules to enable it take the third reading of the bill and its subsequent passage.

﻿Meanwhile, the Speaker, Rt Hon Sherrif Oborevwori has said the State was on a good start for the year 2022 with the timely passage of the Appropriation Bill.

Oborevwori expressed optimism that the 2022 Appropriation Bill would greatly impact the lives of Deltans, adding that it would bring about massive infrastructural and human capital development in the State.

The Speaker recalled that on the 21st of October, 2021, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa presented the year 2022 Budget to the House for Legislative processing, scrutiny and passage in line with the provisions of Section 121 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as altered.

He expressed delight that the House successfully discharged that key function of authorising the Government expenditures for year 2022 and thanked his colleagues for a job well done.

Oborevwori explained that from the first reading of the Bill to its final passage, members diligently brought their wealth of knowledge and experience to bear, stressing that their commitment to the success of the Bill was truly amazing.

He also thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the well-timed presentation of the year 2022 budget in line with international best practices.

Vanguard News Nigeria