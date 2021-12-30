Businessman and good governance advocate, Uba A. Michael who is a Delta gubernatorial aspirant, recently paid a courtesy visit to Chief Ayiri Emami, a prominent leader in Itsekiri Kingdom and Delta State

During the visit, Ayiri prayed for him and wished him well in his ambition.

“I visited Chief Ayiri Emami to get his endorsement. He prayed for me and wished me well with my ambition. He is one of the many critical stakeholders in the state and must be carried along when an important decision like my wanting to contest for the number one job in Delta State is made.”

Uba who has began consultation as the election year draws ever closer said it was an avenue to meet and greet with those who he hopes will form the bulk of the team that will work with him when he emerges victorious.