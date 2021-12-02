By Etop Ekanem

As the struggle for who represents Ughelli North constituency 2 seat gathers momentum, a House of Assembly frontline aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Oke Umurhohwo, has said he will transform and make Ughelli North peaceful, clean for investors if he is elected.

The Delta state House of Assembly hopeful, Mr. Umurhohwo who gave the assurance recently when he consulted PDP stakeholders at Ughelli, Ughelli North local government area of Delta state, noted that cleaniness is next to Godliness, saying that residents should endeavor to make their environment clean and peaceful.

Umurhohwo who is an environmentalist with Master’s Degree in Environmental Management, appealed to residence of Ughelli North, indigenes and non-indigenes to cultivate the habit of cleaniness and embrace peace to enable investors come in.

Speaking further, Umurhohwo said, “For us as a people to enjoy development, we must first of all play our role by embracing peace and making the local government more conducive for investors because no business thrives in a community that is prone to violence and other social vices.

“It is on this ground that I’m asking the good people of Ughelli North constituency II that l have come so they can send me as their son to the Delta state House of Assembly as member and assure them that l will not disappoint them but give them quality representation if given me the opportunity to serve come 2023.

“My responsibility as member representing Ughelli North Constituency II, is to ensure l do not fail to contribute my quota to bringing sanity and attract development to the constituency through collaboration with international NGOs, CSOs and other people of like minds to set the pace for the actualization of our set goals.”