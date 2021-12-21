By Chancel Sunday

Ijaw frontline governorship aspirants in Delta 2023 general elections, yesterday, met with the leadership of the Ijaw lobbying group, Delta Ijaw for Governor 2023 Campaign Team, in Warri, Delta State, to strategize the way forward for victory.

The closed-door meeting, attended by the three frontline aspirants, which includes Sen. James Manager, Delta State deputy governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro and Dr Braduce Angozi, had a rigorous meeting for over two hours.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, elder statesman and leader of the Ijaw lobbying group, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, said: “the essence of the meeting is to put our house in order and strategize on the best way to victory.

“We have been on the train consulting on behalf of Ijaw nation to produce the governor of Delta State in 2023; we’ve covered a huge ground and the response has been amazing.

“The gathering today as you can see is electrifying and you can see the conviviality, the love displayed by our aspirants and we’re inspired, we’re driven by the love that Ijaw nation has generated and you’re going to see marvelous things happen in 2023.

“We’ve always supported other ethnic nationalities, in all our lives we’re great supporters and this time we want to enjoy their own support. This is a unique opportunity for Deltans to reciprocate with their support politically.

“Ijaw are very true people, very just people and very loving people. We’re in one accord strategizing and one thing is certain, the God that Ijaw people serve is a just God and He’s going to deliver victory for us, no shaking”.