The Vice Chancellor of the Delta State University, DELSU, Abraka, has said there was never a time his administration or the institution exploited her students of any payment of N4,000 for the production of school magazine.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Andy Egwunyenga, who issued a press statement through the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Eddy Agbure, debunked the exploitation report while reacting to the publication credited to an online newspaper, describing the report as untrue and cheap blackmail to destroy the image of the institution.

An online newspaper had earlier this week alleged that DELSU Vice Chancellor and the Bursar exploited the students of N4,000 for the production of magazine which they said they never saw any day.

Prof. Egwunyenga while condemning the report in its entirety, said the publication is false, baseless and unfounded, pointing out that his administration has always had cordial relationship with the media but that it will not be enough to start cooking fabricated story about the institution to a level of cheap blackmail without proper investigation of facts before before publication.

Prof. Egwunyenga said, “I stopped criminal exploitation of DELSU students by persons who claimed to be journalists that published a “Delsu at 25 magazine in 2020” when the University is almost 30.

“The magazine publication was outdated, unnecessary and useless and no amount of blackmail will make the University be part of it. And those behind the purported publication to discredit my name and that of the institution for their selfish gains are nothing but a disgrace to the journalism profession.

“The institution will not hesitate to sue whoever that takes to journalism of destruction and cheap blackmail without considering the rules of the game and ethics that guides the practice of the journalism profession which is fair and balance reportage.

“The institution and the media has maintained a good working relationship over the years, but that does not in any way give anyone the room to ridicule the name of the institution by dragging the school to the mud over a cooked story, that my administration will never entertain, rather we will resort to taking legal steps to address the issue.