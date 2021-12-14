By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AS the federal civil servants continue to wait for the payment of their December 2021 salary, Dr. Samson Adegoke has denied that he issued a circular to the fact that the salary will be delayed.

Recall that there was a report credited to Dr. Adegoke quoting the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation that the payment of December salary will be delayed.

But Dr. Adegoke, described the report as a hoax and work of mischief makers, who he said were bent on tarnishing his image.

When approached by journalists to make clarification on report that was credited to him which has raised a dust, Adegoke said, “I was shocked when I started receiving calls about a certain report making rounds on social media and even some supposed print media.

”Any discerning mind should know that such a report is fake.

”I am not the the spokesman for any centre or office

”I don’t work at the office of the Head of Service, how can I be issuing notices for them.”

He further said that he was still in shock and yet to uncover the source of what he described as malicious report, urging journalists to always cross-check their information to authenticate its source before going to press.

He said, ”With the way things are going, Nigerians will gradually begin to doubt information from the media and this is not healthy because the media would become irrelevant.”

It will be recalled that a circular titled: ‘FG tells civil servants to prepare for delay in December salary’ was purportedly issued and signed by Adegoke.

According to a national television station, the circular read in part: ”Civil servants have been asked to prepare for delay in their December salary and to exercise caution in spending their November salary.

“The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan issued the advisory in a circular shared on Wednesday December 8.”

The television quoted a purported circular signed by Dr. S.A. Adegoke on behalf of the Head of Service and addressed to all staff, Heads of Departments/units and union leaders with the title ”Envisaged Delay in Payment of December 2021 Salary- a Cautionary Advice”.

“Esan said the warning became necessary because of the recurrent trends of shortfall in budgetary allocation and its attendant effect on payment of salary in recent times across various MDAs.”

It further quoted the circular to have read; ”t is noteworthy that while it is important to issue this advice, staff are hereby assured that the centre is doing everything within its capability to forestall unnecessary delays.

“The contents of this circular should be treated with seriousness it deserves,” Adegoke was quoted as saying in the circular.”

The office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation has since debunked the report, describing the purported circular as false news by mischief makers.

