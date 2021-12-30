.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has charged parents in the state to give more time to the proper development of their children despite the growing economic challenges.

Addressing parents at the 2021 End of Year Children party organised by the wife of the Governor and held at the Government’s House lawn, Osogbo on Thursday, he said the surest way to a prosperous and peaceful future is for parents to invest on their children.

“I encourage our mothers to create sufficient time to see what their kids are doing. Your future in terms of peace and gratitude to God is based on the amount of investment you have done in your children. The challenges of economic survival will always take your time but always have time for the kids. They need the attention of their parents, kids are so vulnerable.

“Parental attention is so important, particularly at the early stage of a child’s life, those who don’t have it will have problems because of peers influence, you need to take time to attend to your children. Not only by giving them education but quality parenting, we have issues where children go into cultism, drug abuse and other bad things, please devote time to attend to them in order to have a peaceful life”, he said.

Earlier, wife of the Governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola urged mother’s to continue to focus on nurturing and giving proper direction, with a view to making children responsible citizens.

We should collaborate in fighting child abuse, violence against children, trafficking and female genital mutilation/cutting, rape and other forms of violence against persons. I urge to take special and deliberate interest in what goes on in our schools. Our show of interest would help nip in the bud, the increasing cases of sexual harassment and assault on our girls.

I am determined to work with all stakeholders to ensure that the recently passed Violence Against Persons Prohibition law (VAPP law) get implemented effectively. The law aims at making life more abundant for our girls, our women, and our families. We shall work at meeting these goals.

To our children, I congratulate you on another end-of-year ceremony and I urge you to continue to improve on your education. The future belongs to those who are educated. This is the reason why the present administration has been working very hard to get us properly prepared for the challenges.