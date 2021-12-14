.

By Bose Adelaja

FEDERAL Medical Center FMC, Ebute – Metta’ on Tuesday, reacted to an allegation levelled against it by the father of the late patient, Mr Bashiru Wahab that his four years old son, Bashiru Kehinde, died in the hospital due to the incompetence of its health workers.

Reacting to the publication of Sunday, 12 December 2021, published on Vanguard News website titled, ‘’ How I lost my 4-yr-old son to the incompetence of health workers in Lagos — Bereaved father’’, a statement signed by Dr Olorunfemi Ayoola, the Assistant Director, Corporate Services of the hospital described the narration of the bereaved father as inaccurate and capable to mislead members of the public.

Recalled that the bereaved father, a businessman alleged that his late son, Bashiru Kehinde who was in Nursery Two, died of stomach complications at the hospital.

The resident of Egbeda in the Alimosho area of Lagos said he had taken the child to Ipinlerere Health Center, Alimosho and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital LASUTH before he got a referral to FMC, where the son was admitted, and unfortunately, died a few hours later.

Wahab attributed his son’s death to the incompetence of the health workers a situation which made him cry out for justice over the death of his son.

However, the hospital management on Tuesday expressed its deepest condolence to the bereaved father and his family over the loss of their beloved son but debunked the allegation that the boy’s death was caused by the incompetence of the health workers.

We wish to express our deepest condolences to Mr Bashiru Wahab and his family on the loss of their beloved son.

‘’Master Kehinde Bashiru, a 4-year-old male child was presented to the emergency room of FMC Ebute-Metta at about 3:30 am on the 5th of December 2021.

‘’The complaints made by the parents suggested that the child had been sick for about six days before presentation at FMC Ebute-Metta in a very grievous state and symptoms were suggestive of a complicated surgical abdomen.

‘’Unfortunately, his parents had called an auxiliary nurse to initially treat the boy at home, and after two days of this sub-standard care by an unskilled person lacking appropriate training, then embarked on the unfortunate sojourn to Alimosho Health Centre, where he was referred to Ile Epo General Hospital and was managed for two days without resolution of symptoms and was referred to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital LASUTH. He was eventually referred to Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Ebute-Metta by LASUTH; the referral letter states that it was due to a lack of bed spaces.

“As alluded to by Mr Bashiru, Master Kehinde Bashiru got prompt attention upon arrival. He was resuscitated and placed on intravenous fluids (“drip”), intravenous antibiotics, and a nasogastric tube was passed. Prompt investigations were conducted to assist the managing doctors to confirm their suspected diagnosis.

‘’Despite arriving about 3:30 am, within 3hours of his arrival – all investigations had been conducted and reviewed and a diagnosis achieved and surgery was delayed only because of the very poor state of the patient.

‘’On review of the results including an abdominal x-ray, it was confirmed that he had a ‘’Severe complicated surgical abdomen’’ (Diagnosis withheld to respect patient’s confidentiality) – the parents were informed, and preparation for surgery was made – including arrangements for blood in case transfusion is required intraoperatively, and some preoperative blood screening.

‘’While these arrangements were being made, unfortunately, Kehinde started gasping. Immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation was commenced, but unfortunately, he didn’t respond positively, and was declared dead at 8 am on the same 5th of December 2021, just over 4 hours in our care. Due to the unexpected turn of events, the family of Kehinde Bashiru were advised that a proper postmortem examination by the Lagos State Coroner Service would be ideal to ascertain the true cause of death. But the family did not appear favourably disposed to that idea.

‘’The complaint we initially got from the parents was that the drug the nurse injected was the cause of death. The patient’s medication was reviewed and the drugs were as prescribed and the same batch of drugs had been administered to very many other patients without any problem.

‘’The death of Kehinde Bashiru, while unfortunate and disheartening, could have been avoided if his parents had sought early treatment and presented to FMC Ebute-Metta much earlier. The disease process leading to Kehinde’s death had been progressing over six or more days prior to presentation. By the time he got to us, his situation had become quite delicate. ‘’Even an adult with the diagnosis Kehinde had and the state he presented to us would likely have a similar outcome – the prognosis of treatment is known worldwide to be very poor.’’

‘’The allegation of negligence made by Mr Bashiru against one of our nurses is completely a new dimension and is currently being investigated by us, and if he is found not to have performed his duties to the highest standard expected of him, he will be sanctioned appropriately.

‘’We will like to inform the health authorities in the state that all the investigations and documents of our late patient like the documents of all our patients are electronically secured and we are willing to subject our line of care to a properly constituted medical audit and review board.

‘’We wish to express once again our condolences, and appeal to our people to report promptly for treatment in a hospital whenever they feel unwell,’’

