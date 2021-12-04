The Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has joined other Nigerians to demand justice for the 12 years old student of Dowen College, Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr who died from the injuries he sustained from being bullied in the school by other students.

IYC expressed shock and condemned the incident in strong terms.

In a statement signed by the group’s National Spokesman, Comr. Ebilade Ekerefe, the Ijaw Youth Council commiserated with the family and commended the general public for joining voices to demand for justice for the student.

The statement reads thus: “The umbrella body of Ijaw Youths worldwide, the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has watched with awe and shock the reported circumstances surrounding the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College in Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

We have read to our chagrin that the late Oromoni was indeed the latest victim of bully and harrowing assaults by fellow students.

The supposed injuries from the beatings led to his death, according to a Twitter user with the handle @perrisonoromoni, the boy’s cousin.

To our utter consternation, the school denied all allegations stating that Oromoni was neither bullied nor beaten but only complained of hip pain after playing football.

However, contrary to the school’s statement, the victim’s cousin rolled out photos and video evidence, which tended to corroborate the fact that the child was bullied and beaten which had led to this avoidable untimely death.

Late Sylvester Oromoni Jnr is a son of Ijaw land from Ogbeh-Ijoh area of Warri South-West Local Government of Delta State. The circumstances that led to his death are indeed irksome to all Nigerians of good conscience who have displayed tremendous solidarity in the condemnation of evil.

We are thankful to them.

The Justice we demand is the holistic type that will bring to book the killers of this boy and members of the school management, who instead of speaking the truth, soiled their souls by trying desperately to cover up the evil deeds.

While we thank and commend the Lagos State Government for its speedy initiative towards shutting down the Dowen College, the Ijaw Youths worldwide wants to call on the Lagos Commissioner of Police to launch a detailed and meticulous investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

We also call for the arrest of the Principal of the school, students mentioned and staff involved in the alleged attempt to change the narrative that led to the death. They have shown evidence of a deliberate attempt to conceal murder. The fake story about the hip injury from a game of football shows in clear language that they are complicit in the crime!

We want to appeal to the police and other security agencies to be professional and not to be deterred by the massive influence behind the school. The school is a business concern of powerful people.

There are online reports quoting the principal of the school as having said that lectures would go on online. This story if true amounts to organizing a party around the corpse of the late Sylvester Oromoni. The state government should halt it.

We also demand from the Lagos State Government and the Ministry of Education that the operating license of the school be suspended to send a clear signal to careless institutions who place emphasis on their businesses to the utter exclusion of the lives of the future leaders in their care.

Finally, We commend all concerned Nigerians; we commend the media for the huge attention given to this disturbing development, we commend our celebrities, who trooped out in their numbers in speaking out to condemn this heinous crime while calling for justice to prevail. We are strengthened by the unprecedented solidarity showed by Nigerians.

We therefore commiserate with Sylvester Oromini Snr and the entire Ogbeh-Ijoh Royal family on this royal blood that has been spilled in a most dastardly manner.

May God bless you all.”