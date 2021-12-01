The President, Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has called for effective blockage of leakage in the data collection system in the country to be able to effectively tackle the menace of cybercrime.

Dongban-Mensem gave the assurance at a 2-day “Awareness and Sensitisation Workshop for Judiciary and National Assembly on the implementation of Nigeria’s National Cyber Security Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021 on Wednesday, in Abuja.



Represented by Justice Stephen Adah, she said the issue of national security was everyone’s business, adding that there was need for collective fight against cybercrimes, terrorism and money laundering.



She advocated that crime especially cybercrime must be aggressively and collaboratively attacked by ensuring total and complete data collection of all persons in the country.

According to her, this data is not only essential but it is indispensable to fight against cybercrimes.



“We must ensure that all leakages in our data gathering are blocked for effective management of our affairs.



“This requires considerable cooperation and effective sharing of information between all security agencies creating an identity and reliable insurance system no one should be excluded at all.



“All children must be registered and accounted for and parents must be held responsible for the act of their children.



“This will enable us to have a veritable identification system that also allows one to easily identify perpetrators of such heinous crimes through their kit and kin with all the information and the digital footprints.



“Traditional rulers also must be part of these schemes which are aimed at capturing who is in their domains so as easily fish out the perpetrators of cybercrime and indeed all forms of crime.



“It is believed that every society or community know the criminals,” she said.

Dongban-Mensem also said that Nigeria urgently required a comprehensive and effective insurance policy that would underwrite loss occurring from cybercrimes.



She said that such policy would engage insurance companies more productively in the war against cybercrime.



She urged security agencies to ensure that there had sufficient evidence, assuring that right conviction and appropriate sentence would be meted out for such convicted defendants.



According to her, this requires close collaboration between all stakeholders which she believes this workshop aims to facilitate.



The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, represented by Justice Inyang Ekwo, said the menace of cybercrime in Nigeria required concerted effort towards addressing it.



Tsoho who decried the involvement of youths in cyber crimes said the bulk of the perpetrator was within the same age bracket.



He commended ONSA for its commitment to the implementation of the NCPS 2021 towards the protection of the nation’s cyberspace from cybercriminals.



On his part, the President, National Industrial Court, Justice Benedict Kanyip, said that terrorist groups were affiliated through the use of cyberspace, adding that cyber warfare were behind today’s asymmetric conflicts.



Kanyip said the emergence of technology had led to shifts in security landscape had given rise to surprise security cultures.



He called for collective actions against cybercrimes, adding that cybersecurity was not an issue for government alone.



According to him, the increasing rate of cybercrime shows no sign of abating principally because the software industry has been slow to design comprehensive measures to protect against consumer computer viruses.