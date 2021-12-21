By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Strike Force Zone B on Tuesday said it has seized contraband goods worth N854.2m Duty Paid Value, DPV in Kano/Jigawa axis, noting that the owners stand risk of forfeiting the goods.

The Coordinator, Deputy Comptroller Oseni Olorukooba made this known while showcasing the contraband goods seized between the month of October till date to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

Olorukooba called on the smugglers to pick up a livelihood in a legitimate trade and desist from smuggling activities warning that it will go to any length to stamp out the unscrupulous elements.

He further said smuggling activities has adverse effect on the economy of the nation and should not be condoned by all as he appealed that all hands should be on deck to tackle the menace.

According to him, “As you know, the CGC has zero tolerance policy for smuggling and smuggling activities and so we have keyed into that policy.

“We are going all out to ensure within our zone (Zone B and in particular Kano and Jigawa axis), we stamp out the smugglers.

“We are prepared and ready to see the assignment as a National assignment. We are ready to give all it takes to make sure we flush out all unscrupulous elements.

“Within the period under review, October till date, the Kano/Jigawa axis of the zone was able to seize smuggled goods worth over N854 million Duty Paid Value, DPV.

“As you all know, no country survives on smuggling, it always has adverse effect on the economy as a nation. So everybody need to rally round the government to ensure that we grow our economy by engaging in only legitimate trading or activities. Because no amount of money invested in such a trade, it will be forfeited at the end of the day when we clamp on them.

“And that is why we go nooks and crannies to ensure we fish out the unscrupulous elements in the society. We solicit that everyone should join hands with the customs to tackle this menace,” Olorukooba stated.

Items seized include bales of second hand clothes worth N100.9m, foreign rice concealed in BUA bags worth N10.5m, foreign shoes worth N614.5m, spaghetti worth N6.9m, macaroni worth N4.1m and vehicles worth N117m among others.