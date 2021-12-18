By Godfrey Bivbere and Providence Adeyinka

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS Tin Can Island Command, has intercepted a 1x40ft container with number TRHU8058369, loaded with cartons of guns.

Vanguard gathered that the said container which was declared as plasma television was discovered after examination.

Also, it was gathered that the clearing license used to clear the cargo was commercialised, meaning that the clearing agent owning the license sublet it for a fee for another person to use.

Public Relations Officer of the Command, Uche Ejesieme, confirmed the report but however declined further details as the Command is yet to brief the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali and the Zonal Office in Lagos about the development.

He said more information would be revealed after the top echelon of the service have been intimated with the development.

He however confirmed that the container of guns were discovered during routine examination at terminal B2 (Vehicle) of the Tin-can Island Container Terminal, TICT.

“The officers intercepted a container loaded with weapons, but as we speak, what we have done as a command is that we have written to the terminal to evacuate the container immediately to enforcement unit for 100 percent examination so that we can actually ascertain the quantity and other relevant information”.

“So, as we speak, we expect the terminal to evacuate the container to the enforcement unit where we intend to strip it, and the quantity, names of people involved and other further information would be available.”

He reiterated that for now, information is still sketchy and that no arrest has been made.

The customs however vowed to get the bottom of the vex import and apprehend those suspected connection with it.

“Most times, the suspect you see is those freight forwarders and agents coming for examination, but we are more interested in getting to the importer and everyone involved in that criminal importation to nip it in the bud” he assured.

Commenting on the seizure, Chief Servant of the Association of Registered Freight Forwarders, Nigeria, Godfrey Nwosu, commended officers and men of the Command of being vigilant and dedicated to their duty.

He said the security risk of such consignments getting into the society can only be imagine, especially with the level of insecurity in the country presently.

He called on Tin-can Customs Command and others to redouble their to ensure they keep the society safety and ensure the Federal Government do not lose revenue.