By Godfrey Bivbere and Providence Adeyinka

The Federal Operations Unit, FOU Zone ‘A’ of the Nigerian Custom Service, NCS has impounded 14 trailer load of foreign parboiled rice (7,059 bags of 50 kilogramme), Cannabis Sativa (India Hemp) and other smuggled items with Duty Paid Value, DPV of N713.7 million within three weeks.

A statement from Customs Public Relations Officer of the Unit, Theophilus Duniya, said that 27 suspects were arrested in connection with some of the 1,800 seizures made, adding that the seizures were as a result of unrelenting and uncompromising anti smuggling activities by the Unit aimed at enforcing government policies and protecting the economy.

The statement noted that Acting Controller, Hussein Ejibunu said that they made “seizures of 7,059 bags of foreign parboiled rice 50kg each (about 14 trailers load) 607 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa (Indian hemp), 537 kegs of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS at 25 litres each 86 bales of second-hand clothing and 570 pieces of used brassieres.

Other items according to him includes “4,467 pairs of used shoes, 280 cartons of frozen poultry products, 186 pieces of used bags, three used vehicles, 43 used motorcycles, 70 cartons of tomato paste and 39 used fridges in three weeks.

He explained that section 147 gives the service authority to enter any premises on suspicion of harbouring prohibited items without warrant; section158 gives authority to patrol freely and section 46 confers authority to seize prohibited items.

He explained further that section 11 gives power of prosecution of anyone obstructing Customs officers for doing their duty.

On the killing of customs officers, he expressed determination of the Service to arrest anyone involved in such murderous acts while announcing arrest of one of the prime suspects that killed an officer of the unit on active service on September 11, 2021

The Unit within the period under review also seized 721.5kg Cannabis which was handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

He added that 607kg of the illicit drug was made seized along Oshodi-Mushin Expressway without a suspect, while 114.5kg was intercepted and seized along ijebu-Ode/Abeokuta Expressway with a suspect identified as Mr. Anthony Duru.

He also stated that the Unit had recently handed over 14,728kg of Cannabis sativa which has become a regular occurrence that Ejibunu said contributes to criminal activities that should not be allowed in the society

Ejibunu described the NDLEA as an agency carved out of the NCS and a worthy partner with the service in suppression of crimes.

Receiving the Cannabis Sativa on behalf of the NDLEA, Mr. Humphrey Ugwoke, a Deputy Commander of Narcotics (DNC) thanked D. C Ejibunu for his contribution to the fight against illicit drug and commended the cooperation between both agencies of government.