…with 443 days left to 2023 general elections

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS debate continues on signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Thursday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to consider the interest, aspirations and yearnings of Nigerians and assent to the Bill.

CSOs that made the call include Yiaga Africa, International Press Centre (IPC); Centre for Citizens with Disability (CCD); Albino Foundation; CLEEN Foundation; Institute for Media and Society (IMS); Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF); and Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), in a joint statement signed and read during a press conference held in Abuja.

The Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, who read the statement explained why Buhari needs to listen to the voice of Nigerians and do the needful to meet the larger demand of Nigerians and not to undermine what the people want before the 2023 general elections.

The statement reads in part, “The Presidency on 19th November 2021 acknowledged the receipt of the Electoral Bill 2021 from the National Assembly for Presidential assent. The bill contains specific provisions that are directed at enhancing the quality and credibility of elections and address certain lacunas in the existing electoral legal framework.

“Such provisions in the Bill include: Legal backing for the use of electoral technologies for the purpose of voter accreditation and electronic transmission of election results; extension of restrictive timelines for electoral activities, concise definition of over voting and the conferment of legal authority on INEC to review questionable election results.

“The undersigned Civil Society Organizations welcome the decision of the President to invite the comment of relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government on the Bill. In this regard, the input from the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Minister of the Interior, Minister of Finance and the Inspector General of the Police are probably the most crucial.

“In their consideration of the Bill, these Office Holders should be guided by the overriding public interest to strengthen our electoral process and the consolidation of our democracy.

“It is our firm belief that the Bill in its current state will not only encourage increased citizens’ participation in the electoral process, but it will also further enhance the capacity of the democratic institutions to improve the transparency and legitimacy of electoral outcomes.

“Furthermore, the timely assent to the Electoral Bill 2021 will facilitate early preparations and efficient election administration of the 2023 General Election, which is just 443 days away.

“It must be emphasized that the successful conduct of any election is predicated on the certainty and clarity of the election legal framework, amongst other factors. This is to preclude any legal uncertainties that may occasion manipulation and subversion of the electoral process.

“It is for this reason that the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Good Governance and the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance requires that any amendment to the electoral legal framework must be concluded at least six months to the date of election.

He also added that, “There is nothing wrong for the President requesting for government agencies to make input, and this is not the first time the President has done that and is just ensuring the principle agencies are involved in the elections should make input.

“What is critical on the point we have made is on these principles the response will be provided. We already have a Bill that reflects the will and aspirations of Nigerians so we expect that any institution that is providing comments to the President are to be guided by these principles in overriding public interest.”

Meanwhile, he called on agencies that are yet to respond to the President on the Bill to do so in the interest of Nigerians as Friday is the deadline to do so.

However, the Executive Director, Centre for Citizens with Disability, CCD, David Anyaele, said, the National Assembly could override the President, “If it gets to the level Mr President is struggling to sign or forwarding the Bill back to the National Assembly, we are calling on the National Assembly to veto the President.

“We need to mover forward as a nation, Nigerians want credible, free, fair and inclusive electoral process, and as such every action of political actors, especially the representatives of the people must geared towards representing the people.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Director, International Press Centre, Lanre Arogundade, read the recommendations; The President should timeously assent to the Electoral Bill 2021 which is in congruence with the will and aspirations of the Nigerian people; President Mohammadu Buhari must continue to pursue and honour his commitment to bequeath to Nigerians an electoral system that guarantees the conduct of credible, inclusive and peaceful elections; and further amendments to the Electoral Bill 2021 by the National Assembly should be undertaken in the next electoral cycle based on real and perceived lacuna identified in the implementation of the current Bill.