…gives 21 days ultimatum, threatens to file law suit

By Gabriel Ewepu

A Civil Society Organisation, One Love Foundation, OLF, weekend, disclosed letter addressed to the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, demanding information on monies spent to host 2020 National Sports Festival.

The President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, made the demand in the letter signed by his lawyer, Douglas Ogbankwa, while explaining reasons behind the demand, and added that it was in the interest of Edo people to know based on the Freedom of Information Act.

The letter reads in part, “We act as Solicitors to One Love Family Care Incorporated and Chief Patrick Osagie Eholor Popularly known as One Love Foundations and Ultimate Equal respectively on whose instructions we write this letter (Hereinafter referred to as “Our Client”).

“Our Client has instructed us as follows:

That pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act (2016) and other laws in that respect, hereby request for the following details in respect of the above indicated information. The total amount expended by the Edo State government for the 2020 National Sorts Festival held in 2021 The level of local involvement of indigenes of Edo State in terms of supplies, personnel and contract used for the running of the sports festival. Particulars of directors of all companies that executed contracts or provided supplies for the national sports festival. The level of indebtedness of Edo State to local and foreign creditors. The names and volume of indebtedness thereto of all creditors of Edo State government in respect of debt owed. The names of all consultants to low transactions if they are individuals. The particulars of directors of companies that they have consulted in respect of Edo State government for loans from 2016 till date. Projects or programs that the loans obtained by Edo State government used from 2016 till date. Proof of the execution of the said programs and projects thereon from 2016 till date. Details of any proposed loan to be taken by Edo State at this moment from 2016 till date. Details of Edo State assets used as collateral for loans from 2016 till date. Particulars of all directors that have been contracted by Edo State Government , from 2016 till date. Evidence of money paid to contractors matching work done by them. Evidence that contracts executed where appropriated for by the Edo State House of Assembly from, 2016 till date.”

However, the letter gave the Governor 21 days to provide the demanded information, and failure on this will lead to filing a law suit against the Edo State Government.

“We hereby give you 21 days to provide the above indicated information, failure of which we shall proceed against you in the court of competent jurisdiction to promptly enforce the law on this matter.

“This is to interrogate the transparency of the process, in your avowed disposition to the Open Government Initiative, which is now International Best Practice”, it added.