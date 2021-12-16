By Gabriel Ewepu

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, One Love Foundation, OLF, Thursday, condemned alleged police brutality on youths protesting over rising insecurity in northern Nigeria.

The condemnation was made by the Founder and Global President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, while speaking with Vanguard on the unconstitutional approach of the Nigerian Police Force, which infringed on the constitutional rights of those who protested on issues affecting their peace and safety as far as insecurity is concerned.

Eholor who also have been protesting for better welfare for the Nigerian Police Force expressed sadness over the alleged force meted out on the protesters who were harmless, but expressed their views on placards over national security issues and its the ugly trend experienced daily in the north.

On Wednesday, the police dispersed the protesting youths on worrisome insecurity situation in the Northern States including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, while expressing disappointment over poor handling of insecurity, who also called for resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “It is sad that the men of the Nigerian Police Force are yet to learn anything over years. These people are underpaid, not properly trained and are poorly equipped.

“Some of us are tired of their attitude because the same masses they are brutalizing are also agitating for their well-being. The same masses are protesting for them to be properly equipped with modern policing practices.

“Reading about the brutality and arrest of some protesters is totally disappointing from men of the Nigerian Police Force. Is it that they are happy with the killings in the North?

“Are they happy with the number of Nigerians being kidnapped on daily basis? Are they part of those bandits that the people are protesting against? This is totally unacceptable. Some of us were even arrested when we spoke on their behalf that they should be properly equipped with better welfare package.

He also pointed that, “The police should learn to serve the masses instead fighting, brutalizing and killing the people they were meant to protect. This is why the masses are not in touch with them.

“The masses see our police as their number enemy because they’ve failed to protect them which is their primary responsibility.

“Individuals have a right to peaceably protest, and departments and officers should start with the understanding that their principal role is to facilitate individuals’ First Amendment right to express themselves while protecting protesters and public safety.

“Clear guidance regarding protection of constitutional rights during demonstrations benefits both members of the public and law enforcement agents. To the extent possible, ‘police officers should engage in cooperative and strategic advance planning with community members to ensure public safety before, during, and after demonstrations’.

“It is important that any law enforcement response to a mass gathering is measured and proportionate, and takes steps to avoid, even inadvertently heightening tensions and making the situation worse.”

The OLF boss also added that, “The agency should use the principle of proportionality to tailor a response to the actions and mood of the crowd, and should avoid increasing tensions by using more gear and equipment than necessary.

“The actions and demeanor of law enforcement agencies and individual officers affects how they are perceived by the people who are demonstrating; institutional legitimacy depends on officers being perceived as fair, respectful, and restrained in their interactions and responses to crowd activity.

“People are more likely to cooperate when they view law enforcement as legitimate. Training officers to prepare them to respond to mass demonstrations is critical, including on laws, regulations, and policies in a better society the citizens police the police”, he added.