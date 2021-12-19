By Ike Uchechukwu

In an effort to to mitigate deforestation and checkmate threats against endangered species, Wildlife Conservation Society ,WCS, in conjunction with Nigeria National Park Service, Cross River State Forestry Commission, as well as the Conservation Association of the Mbe Mountains (CAMM), has trained 60 Forest Guard and Rangers to further boost the protection the National park in the state amongst others.

Cross River which encapsulates atleast 50 percent of the remaining tropical rainforest in Nigeria and a renowned biodiversity hotspot holds numerous distinct and rare species considered endangered wildlife including the Cross River gorilla, Nigeria-Cameroon chimpanzee, drill, forest elephant and pangolins.

However ,findings show that due to inability to enforcement laws protecting these species , these forests and valuable wildlife are reducing drastically.

Moreso Experts have called for the improvement in line with the protection of these protected areas adding that it was pivotal to stopping biodiversity decline in the area while mitigating climate change and safeguarding the ecosystem “cover” that they provide.

Country Director WCS , Mr. Andrew Dunn in a release at the weekend disclosed that for about 2 months ( November 3 to December 16, 2021)60 persons were trained in a refresher course to improve performance in a collaborative effort by WCS and other key players in the industry.

According to Dunn :” WCS in collaboration with others organized a refresher ranger training course for the rangers at the Erokut Gate Park Entry for Cross River National Park and Cross River State Forestry Commission rangers as well as CAMM eco-guards which was funded by the European Union, Rainforest Trust and JRS Biodiversity Foundation as regular refresher ranger training is important to enhance ranger performance and improve park protection.

“The training was conducted by the South Africa based specialist ranger training company “Conservation Outcomes” that had previously trained rangers in Cross River State and in Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi State.

“The training “covered physical fitness, first aid, patrol techniques, drill, discipline, human rights and self-defence. The training lasted a total of 42 days and was divided into two courses, each lasting 21 days (and) 30 rangers drawn from Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary, Mbe Mountains, and Cross River National participated in each course totaling 60.

In addition to providing essential patrol equipment and logistical support to ranger teams in the field, he disclosed that “WCS also supports regular training of rangers and eco-guards to ensure that they have the knowledge and skills that they require to effectively patrol their protected areas”.

He further stated that apart from increasing their knowledge base and skills the training boost their morale and they are motivated to do more .

“The refresher training has raised morale among the rangers who are also motivated to perform their duties and better protect forest and wildlife at their sites…WCS is planning additional training for 60 rangers from Cross River National Park in January 2022” Dunn stated.