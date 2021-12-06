Cross River PDP: We're not resting until we ‘harvest’ our members who left — Duke

*I couldn’t resist the call to come back home ….Ex PDP Chair

At the reception for the former PDP members that came back to the party.

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Former Cross River state governor, Mr. Donald Duke, has vowed to make sure that all those who left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, returned.

Duke made the vow while receiving former PDP state party Chairman, Ntufam Ekpo Okon, who defected from the PDP to the APC to contest election for the position of deputy governorship in 2019 election.

Duke said: “From time to time you leave your Institution and go for sabbatical.

“I have had experience because I went for sabbatical too when I left the party to another party.

“And today we have our colleagues who made the party tick. We are not going to rest on our oars.

“We have worked for this party since 1998. A stranger element came and took our party.

“We even allowed strangers elements to occupy seats that we owners ought to had occupied.

“I will tell you without equivocation that the state today ought to be among the richest states in Nigeria.

“So we have to recall all our lecturers who went on sabbatical back to the party.

“We are receiving and harvesting all our members who left the PDP for sabbatical in badges.”

On his part, Okon expressed happiness for the grand reception back to the fold and assured party faithful of his total loyalty to the PDP.

He said that he and Duke were able to attain the height which they did through the support of the PDP party men, who he has returned to rub shoulders with once again.

Ekpo, who returned to the PDP alongside other party faithful, stated that he was unable to resist Donald Duke and Venatius Ikem when they called him to return to the PDP.

Vanguard News Nigeria