..says only zoning can keep Cross River together

By Ike Uchechukwu

A Youth organisation under the aegis of Rescue Cross River Movement has distanced itself from the ambition of any aspirant from the Central Senatorial District of the state stressing that anyone with ambition to run for governor was doing so at his or her own risk .

The group expressed their displeasure following the declaration of a governorship hopeful from Etung Local Government describing the move as greedy and selfish insisting that zoning must be respected.

In a release signed by the Group’s Chairman Comr. Neji Afor, Secretary ,Hon. Okpene Ogar and representatives from the three Senatorial Districts ,Tuesday they said for equity ,fairness and justice for all ,the governorship should be zoned to the south to maintain the peace that has kept the state together.

They stated :”For equity, fairness and justice for all, the governorship of Cross River State be zoned to the Southern Senatorial District of the state.

“The people of Cross River Central Senatorial District do strongly

believe in the zoning process and system even though is not constitutional but it has kept us in peace and has led to the equitable distribution of social welfare

“We have also resolved that anyone talking of becoming governor of

Cross River State from Central is doing that at his or her own risk.

“As the major stakeholders in the Central Senatorial District are not part of that selfish and personal interest being displayed by selfish politicians who do not have Cross River State at the back of their minds,” they stated .

They further disclosed that they would buttress their point by carrying out a peaceful rally at the Secretariat of the People Democratic Party ,PDP to make our voices heard, the governor must come from the South .

“Rescue Cross River Movement will buttress its point by carrying out a peaceful rally to the Peoples Democratic Party’s Secretariat in Calabar and present our protest letter .

“We are also aware that the incumbent state Chairman of the party is also a beneficiary of Zoning and should know that it is only zoning that can keep us together as one

As people who are liberal and fair in judgement, we totally endorse the back to South agenda of the People’s Democratic Party and also to use this medium and advice any person or group of persons who might in their selfish interest decide to think otherwise as we are going to collectively join hands together and frustrate.

Recall ,that Senator Sandy Onor ,Senator representing Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly is so far the only aspirant from Central from both PDP and APC who has made his intentions to run for governor known when he officially declared at the PDP Secretariat( Annex) last week.

Findings also showed that this did not go down well with major stakeholders in opposition Party in the state as many have questioned his ambition which they described as selfish and not in the interest of CrossRiverians.