…We must stop “covering” gender based violence – Expert

By Ike Uchechukwu Calabar

Cross River State has been revealed to lead the chart on sexual and gender based violence with a disturbing 42% prevalence in the south south region of the country .

Speaking during the inter schools debate as one of the activities on the 16 days of activism against sexual and gender based violence in Calabar, the organizations got critical about inability of victims to speak out.

The United Nations Population Funds Reproductive Health and Family planning analyst, Dr. Abayomi Afe who revealed the figure in percentage said Cross River was very diverse in terms of cultural practices as well as money marriage.

His words :”Cross River State has one of the highest teenage pregnancy rates in he South South region, about 42% and Cross River state is very diverse in terms of cultural practices and money marriage too is practiced in Cross River.

“So bringing this advocacy to young people like this is to raise awareness about some of these harmful practices that are promoting Gender violence.

“We want the young people to know that there are people they can run to or talk to about their experiences.We want them to speak out and know that there are agencies and organizations that can help them fight gender based violence.

“I am sure since we have hit hard on the subject, that there are leaving this place with a great sense of awareness and resolutions to kick out sexual and gender based violence.

” In Cross River, the statistics of gender based violence is still on a very high side, although we are still using the 2018, national demographic survey statistics, but other studies have shown that within the period of the pandemic, that is 2020 and now, gender based violence has really gone up.

“In an average home, one in every three women experience gender based violence. In some places, is even 2 out of 3. This is because during the pandemic, everyone was at home.

“we are going to scale out to more schools by next year. We are using a Snow Ball approach to do this advocacy. Gender based violence can happen to anybody, irrespective of class or status, so let is not cover if up. Let us speak out,” he said.

Speaking with Journalists at The West African Peoples Institute ,WAPI,in Calabar,Miss. Amaugo Praise Kadibia, programs office, Gender&Development Action GADA, who is one of the implementing partners of Spotlight Initiative,noted that it was high time we faced the issue head on and stopped covering gender based violence cases as it were .

“You can see from the debate that the issue of gender based violence is hiding in our cultures, but we Need to leave cultural , tradition, religion and social society as a perspective and focus on the act, Let us take responsibility four actions.

“A rapist is a rapist, rape is a crime against both society and culture, so let’s face the issue. Any individual that perpetrates the act should take responsibility because it is a violation of human right,” she said.

Some of the organizations pushing for the 16 days of activism include, Spotlight Initiative, Gender And Development Action GADA, United Actions population Fund UNPF, amongst others.