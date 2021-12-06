By Fortune Eromosele

All roads lead to the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja Nigeria on Tuesday, 7 December 2021 as CREN – Nigeria’s foremost renewable energy organization holds its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) during which it will induct new members, and present the maiden annual CREN Energy Awards to deserving players in the renewable energy sector, with the theme ‘Energy Storage Systems for Renewable Energy Projects’, the AGM offers opportunity for CREN’s President Dr. Sunny Akpoyibo, Ph.D. to present a report of his ongoing stewardship. The guest speaker is Engr. Franklin Omusi.

This which was disclosed by Dr. Uzodinma Adirieje, National Publicity Secretary, CREN, in a press release he signed and made available to journalists during the weekend stated that the Crenstar Renewable Energy Initiative is a not-for-profit, multi-stakeholder association, which promotes the large-scale deployment, impactful policy formulation, and implementation as well as appropriate use of renewable energy technology in Nigeria and the reduction of greenhouse gases through reduced consumption of fossil fuels.

According to him, “CREN works on bringing together the professional sector, government and civil servants, academics, associations, industry, financial institutions and services, the not-for-profit sector and end-users to act as an advocate and platform for efficient, appropriate renewable energy awareness, development, standards, expertise, implementation; and to contribute towards developing a comprehensive and deployable sustainable energy strategy for Nigeria.

“The Council has contributed to the development of several policies on Renewable Energy and is fully invested in ensuring Nigeria achieves total energy access through clean energy by creating standards and quality; enhancing expertise/training/skills acquisition; creating awareness and developing/building capacity; developing business and promoting sectoral growth; as well as promoting clean energy generation, deployment, climate change adaptation, and mitigation.

“Those expected to receive the awards which are in various categories, include the Principal/ Chief Executive Officer, Petroleum Trust Institute, Dr. Henry Adimula; MD, Rural Electrification Agency; MD, Blue Camel; MD, Ashdam Solar; President, Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN); Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke; Hon. Sam Onuigbo, the initiator of the Nigeria Climate Change Bill; among others”.

Adirieje also disclosed that to be honoured for their contributions to the growth of CREN and professionalization of Nigeria’s renewable energy sector include Mallam Imamuddeen Talba, Vice President, CREN and Chairman, Steering Committee, Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Associations Alliance (REEEA Alliance); Prof. Abubakar Sambo, Chairman, Advisory Board, CREN and Chairman, BOT, REEEA-A; Engr Ganda Mohammed Yusuf; among others.

“These CREN Energy Awards are given to individuals and entities whose interventions and activities signify their commitment and passion towards ensuring clean energy availability in Nigeria. This is contributory to President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision towards ‘Decarbonizing the Energy Sector and Achieving Net-Zero by 2060’, as announced by Mr. President at the recently concluded COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

“The CREN Energy Achievement Awards is the first of its kind and an innovative annual award to recognize deserving members of CREN and the Larger community who have excelled in delivering Energy-based services and projects in Nigeria. With nominations carried out by an enviable panel of experts, the CREN Energy Achievement Awards celebrates sustainability, advocacy, and innovation in the Clean Energy Sector in Nigeria.

“A lot of benefits are derivable to individual and institutional members of CREN, including: Embed professionalism and standards in fabrication, construction and technical capabilities in the Renewable Energy Industry, Position development partners especially in regards to manufacturing of Renewable Energy devices, components and raw materials, Provide and create specialist cadres in development of renewable energy projects, Provide real-time information, assistance and organizational support in development of renewable energy projects, Ensure standardization and continuous training in deployment of renewable energy sources in Nigeria, Provide investment and strategic support for positioning of renewable energy industry as a key professional sector for sustainable investment and organizational growth, Provide a ready-made platform to collaborate with established networks for Business development, Discounted delegate fees for any CREN endorsed conferences, seminars and workshops, Provide expertise and capacity support for any renewable energy-based interventions, Reference and inclusion as development partner on Website and other social media platforms; and Inclusion in technical programs and trade delegations”, he said.