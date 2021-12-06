.

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the President of African Development Bank (AfDB) says the travel ban on some African countries over Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant is “very unfair, non-scientific and discriminatory”.

Adesina, who said this through his verified Twitter handle @akin_adesina, urged the western countries to lift the travel ban on the African countries

He queried why the travel ban was not placed on non-African countries where Omicron had also been found.

” Why single out African countries, singling out African countries is very unfair, nonscientific and discriminatory.

“Global vaccines and travel apartheid against Africa are endangering lives, hurting economies, lives, jobs and livelihoods from a pandemic Africa did not cause.

” End the apartheid. Respect Africa,” Adesina said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following the reports of the newly detected coronavirus variant in South Africa, many developed countries have been shutting their doors against African countries with no records of the variant.

African leaders had been pushing back on the travel bans imposed by the Western nations.

They contended that the result of South Africa’s openness in sharing news of the variant had led to what they see as punitive measures.

The variant which was detected last week in Botswana had since then been found in countries across the globe from Scotland to Canada.

Vanguard News Nigeria