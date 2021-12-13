By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says Africa countries should lead rest of the world,/and not the other way round, on Covid-19 vaccination coverage because the burden of disease generally is heaviest on the African continent.

At a media workshop for stakeholders to take responsibility in spreading advocacy to debunk the myths and doubts discouraging citizens commitment to Covid-19 vaccination, UNICEF declared the abysmal Africa’s seven percent vaccination coverage and under four percent for Nigeria as unacceptable.

Dr. Obasi Chikezie of the Community Health Department, Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, resource person on the occasion, said, “It is unfortunate that we have such a low vaccine coverage in Africa. It is abysmal, rather not acceptable.

“We know Africa has been carrying the burden of diseases. When you think of infant and maternal mortality, it is higher in Africa. Infectious disease rate is higher in Africa, so the burden of disease has always been high for the continent

“So having the whole of Africa, less than 7%, Nigeria struggling at less than 4% is so abysmal. What do we do? We ask that every key stakeholder, joining forces, sees this as something that concerns all of us, that we debunk the rumours and myth and let the people take this vaccines, so we can actually improve on our statistics.

“Where you have the United Arab Emirates and the developed world doing 70%, some clocking as much as 98% of vaccines coverage, you can just understand that if this infection mutates and becomes an endemic issue in the world, Africa will bear the burden.

“That mean you divert monies you should have used in doing some other gainful things to now begin to treat diseases that are preventable. We appeal to informed stakeholders, please debunk the rumours so our people can take the vaccine.”