By Esther Onyegbula

In line with one of the focus areas of Rotary International, the Rotary Club of Canal Estate, District 9110, has started the festive season with a visit to an orphanage, So- Said Charity Home, to spend some time with the less privileged children.

Members of the club, led by the President, Rotarian Timi Dogbo, who visited So- Said Charity Home located at Ago-palace way, Okota area of Lagos State, went with assorted gift items which include medical supplies, foodstuff, and toiletries.

According to Rotarian, Timi Dogbo, “This is just the beginning of good thing to come from Rotary Club of Canal Estate as we are ready to continue to support the needy in society. In compliance with the 2021/2022 disease prevention and treatment month in Rotary Club, we decided to use the opportunity to reach out to So-Said Charity Home and ensure that they are protected against the Coronavirus. This festive season a lot of people will be coming to felicitate with them and to protect them from being exposed to COVID-19, part of the items we are donating include medical supplies, sanitizers, facemasks, antibacterial soaps.

Dogbo said: “We believe in Rotary International that we should do what we need to do to make life better for people and that is why the slogan says ‘Serve to Change Lives’. So part of what we are doing today is reaching out to the needy, where we are donating food items to them. Today, apart from the medical supplies we are also providing foodstuff, mosquito nets, rice, beverages, diapers, and toiletries, among other things.

Also, the Secretary of Canal Estate Rotary Club, District 9110, Patrick Edozie, said the club made the donation as part of its priorities as its belief as a humanitarian club, which is giving to the needy. Rotary is known for touching lives, especially the less privileged.

Appreciating the club’s kind gesture, goodwill the founder, So-Said Charity Home, Mrs. Concern Felicia Martins, said since we started Rotary Club has been part of us, we pray that God will continue to bless them in their endeavour that they will continue to grow and expand. Rotary club is good in caring for the less privileged; they build houses, schools, and also provide school furniture for less privileged.”