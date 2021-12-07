.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Senate has taken a swipe at the government of the United Kingdom, UK following the decision by the British Government to include Nigeria in their COIVD-19 red list.

The Senate also condemned in very strong terms, the U.K Government’s inclusion of Nigeria in their COVID-19 red list without justification.

The Senate has however called on the UK government to as a matter of urgency remove Nigeria from the red list and be sensitive to the diplomatic relationship between the two countries in taking decisions that affect Nigerian citizens.

According to the Senate, the action has become imperative against the backdrop of its concomitant implications as the decision was capable of affecting many citizens of Nigeria that have planned to spend their Christmas and New Year holidays with their families.

Resolutions of the Senate on Tuesday were sequel to a motion on the need for the Government of the United Kingdom, UK to remove Nigeria from COVID- 19 Red List and sponsored by the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Enugu West.

Ekweremadu came under Orders 42. and 52 of the Senate Standing Orders as Amended.

The Upper Chamber has called on the Federal Government to constructively engage the British authorities with a view to reverse this inclusion.



The Senate has also called on the Nigerian Government to remain firm in the enforcement of all necessary protocols in the containment of every COVID-19 variant in Nigeria.

The Upper Chamber also called on the major vaccine powers, namely, Britain, Canada, America, and the European Union, among others, to take urgent and bold steps to ensure vaccine equity in the best interest of the entire human race.

