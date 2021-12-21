.

Uzoamaka Letticia Okorie is the CEO of the Bespoke Cleaning Servicing Company, Nikolasjay Global Services Limited.

Her 20 years experience as a Human Resource Management with Lotus Capital Limited and Quantum Communications Limited has transformed her to become self motivated to maintain profitability, efficient and sustainable relationships with customers and stakeholders in the industry.

With her background in Human Resources, Uzoamaka had served in the capacity of being the Practice Manager for Fine and Country (International) West Africa as well as the Human Resource Advisory Executive, MTN Nigeria Communication.

In this Interview, she explains how COVID-19 pandemic exposes the expediency of services in the cleaning industry.

Take us through your journey into Nikolasjay Global Services Limited?

It has been a very adventurous one. As a company, we as a company are 100 percent service oriented, I realized that one of my strong suits is resourcefulness, I found it upsetting most times to find good “service” when sourcing for vendors to offer their respective services. So, in seeking for what to do, coming from paid employment, I decided to contribute to that vacuum by offering services in a manner that speaks volumes. Our Janitorial service company was born out of this need. It is my joy to pull from my strengths in offering these services to clients with integrity and black excellence.

The cleaning company is perceived to be less competitive in nature thereby making its growth not too consequential. What informed this business and what is the growth rate like in Nigeria?

The cleaning company industry in Nigeria has grown significantly over the years, unfortunately, some see it as just the use of mop and bucket while some see it as a service being offered to clients who see the value being created in order to increase their productivity. Having said that, it is no doubt a growing industry which has much more to contribute to the Nigerian economy. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the true expediency of the service we have to offer as categorized under frontline workers.

Why branding the cleaning services companies in Nigeria?

I wouldn’t say there was a set time where the industry realized she has to brand the cleaning service company, like every other developing industry, companies grow with the changing times, business models change, as well as technology, social media among others. therefore the need to increase quality and standards in order to meet the growing and competitive needs of the end users.

What is the cost implication of setting up this type of business in Nigeria?

Self motivation, determination and inner strength. You have to first be convicted by your “WHY?” This is because, if you are doing it for just the money, you will burn out quickly by the challenges that come with starting a business in Nigeria, you will look for reasons daily to go back to paid employment. Therefore, your reason behind your vision is critical. It drives you to keep going daily.

Is there a challenge in the industry and how do you address it?

Human Resources. It is such a challenge finding human capital to train and develop to meet our standards. The industry generally has high turnover and this is something we constantly have to work around with minimal impact to our client’s experience.

For start-ups, what financial constraint would you say could hinder starting early?

The early days were very challenging. Trying to get clients to believe in your business, to release hard earned money to deliver a service was an uphill task, but I’m thankful for how far we have come. My family and friends (aka angel investors) were very supportive; we did not have to consider bank loan solutions.

How do you intend to carve a niche for yourself especially in the industry and the projection in the next five years?

First strategy is to be focused on our customer needs. Our clients’ needs come first always, no client is too small or too big, everyone gets the highest level of service. This is also what we try to imbibe with our client-facing consultants. I believe that has worked for us over the years.

In the next five years I see Nikolasjay Global Services as one of the leading companies to be reckoned with in the industry, leading the way in digitizing how cleaning is done.

What gives you inspiration?

My children inspire me to be better. I want them to see that through hard work and perseverance, they can achieve and accomplish their hearts desire.

What makes you different from other women?

My desire to see other women grow and flourish in their respective fields, supporting each other and making a generational impact.

Words for young women all over the world?

Invest in yourself and increase your value so you can be valued…

Vanguard News Nigeria