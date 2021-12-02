By Chioma Obinna

As the world battle, the outbreak of another variant of COVID-19, Omicron, the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund has unveiled a special COVID-19 themed photography contest, tagged ‘WENAIJA Photography Contest.’

Speaking during a virtual press conference, a board member of NSSF, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said the contest was designed to mitigate the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians and to empower Nigerian youths.

He noted that the campaign, titled, ‘Visions of Nigeria’ was an initiative that seeks to tell, through photography, Nigerian stories, by Nigerians on how Nigerians had been adapting to and overcoming the economic, health, education, and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking, General Manager, NSSF, Dr Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko said:, “The campaign will provide an opportunity for youth across the country to communicate visually the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people, organisations and the country at large and how Nigerians are coping.”

She added that the campaign will allow youths across the country to be a part of a life-changing project whilst providing an avenue for youth empowerment and upskilling. Prizes up for grabs in this inaugural competition include cash to the tune of a N6million, enrollment into paid internships programs and personalized mentorship sessions with select industry leaders.

“Participation is free and easy. Participants are to register on our website and post their entries. The rules guiding the competition are clearly stated on the website and a dedicated contact line is available for any inquiries,” Chinye-Nwoko said.

She said the competition is open to all youths with a mobile phone or digital camera to capture memories or images that suit the theme of the competition. Like all photography competitions, NSSF ‘Visions of Nigeria’ seeks to precipitate and renew interest in photography.

“It will recognize and celebrate the best photographers, based on their skillset and talent, judged solely based on their interpretation of the given theme.

The platform will equally give the visual artists the exposure they need to progress in their photography as their submission in the competition will be massively shared and praised both online and offline.

"Participation is free and easy. Participants are to register on the website ww.wenaijaphotocontest.com and post their entry.