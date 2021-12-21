Governor Seyi Makinde

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Tuesday, flagged-off mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the state, admonishing residents to take advantage of the free-health service aimed at ensuring safety of all against the dreaded virus.

Makinde made the declaration, during the flag off, held at the popular Aleshinloye Market in Ibadan and being the first person to receive the booster-shot in the state.

The governor, while stressing the necessity of embracing the vaccination programme said, data, science and logic being examined since the influx of the pandemic in the state, indicated that the Virus is ubiquitous like the Spanish flu of 1916.



He said:” Two years that first case was recorded in Oyo state, Science, data and logic have proved COVID-19 is still with us. The Spanish flu 1916 was recorded till date.”

“So, this flag-off of mass vaccination is another logical step to contain COVID-19 spread. Data and science that vaccines are safe and effective in protecting us against the worst effects of the virus worldwide data.”

“So today, I call on the good people of Oyo state to take advantage of this free service to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and leave themselves and their loved ones an added layer against the virus.”

Makinde thanked frontline workers and pledged continuous support with resources to get the job done.

“To ensure that we mobilize our people and get as many as possible to be vaccinated. So, we need to reach out to everybody.”