President Muhammadu Buhari taking th COVID-19 booster dose of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has received his booster dose of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Like the first two original jabs, the booster shot was administered on the President by his Chief Personal Physician, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi, which was followed by the signing of the vaccination card by the Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib.

Speaking on the significance of President Buhari’s action by receiving his booster vaccine shot, Dr Shuaib said President was leading by example, being one of the first to receive the booster shot, at the same time passing the message to Nigerians that the vaccines are safe and efficacious.

He called out to Nigerians still hesitant about taking the vaccines, pointing out that more than eight million Nigerians had been vaccinated successful, adding that the vaccinated persons are not likely to die of been vaccinated.

He stressed that new developments have shown that COVID-19 was fast becoming the disease of the unvaccinated, adding that the country had acquired enough vaccines to cater for eligible Nigerians.

According to him, “The significance of the shot this morning is that the father of the nation is leading by example, as usual, he is among the first people that have taken the booster dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.

“Again, to show, clearly, to all Nigerians that it is safe, it is efficacious, and now that over eight million Nigerians have been vaccinated, here is another proof that this vaccine is safe and it’s a clarion call to all Nigerians to make themselves available to get the vaccine.

ALSO READ: Nigeria records highest single day infection of COVID-19 on Tuesday

“The evidence is there, over eight million Nigerians have taken the vaccines safely.

“They are well, they are going about their normal businesses and what we’re seeing from the data is that COVID-19 is now mostly a disease of the unvaccinated.

“Out of every 10 people that have died, the data shows that eight of them are unvaccinated. So, there’s a greater likelihood of dying from COVID-19 if you’re unvaccinated.

“What Mr. President has done today is again to indicate to all Nigerians that the Federal Government will do everything to make sure that only safe and efficacious vaccines are brought into Nigeria, and that when they are brought into Nigeria, we’ll double-check to make sure that it fits the very high standards that have been set by NAFDAC.

“So, when you go to any health facility, when you go to any mass vaccination site, one thing that should be clear in your mind is that the vaccine that is going into your body is safe and will protect you against severe forms of COVID-19.

“It will also protect you from dying from COVID-19. That is the assurance that we’re giving Nigerians.

“The other thing that we are also telling Nigerians is that when you take the vaccine, you may feel some pain at the site of the vaccination, you may feel a little bit feverish, you may feel a little bit of body pains, but these are all the indications that the vaccine is working.

“These are mild symptoms compared to the symptoms you will feel if you were to contract the actual COVID-19.”

Vanguard News Nigeria