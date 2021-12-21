By Juliet Umeh

As the Omicron variant dominates the COVID-19 news cycle, a new report by the Partnership for Evidence-Based Response to COVID-19, PERC, has shown that 78 percent of people in Africa are willing to be vaccinated.

The report states that across 19 countries surveyed, 78 percent of people indicated that they had been or were willing to get vaccinated

According to the report, as of November 2021, less than seven percent of the African continent has been vaccinated. This gap between acceptance and coverage demonstrates a substantial unmet need and underscores the importance of consistent and predictable vaccine supply as well as increased support for vaccination programs in Africa.

The latest PERC report considers why global vaccination efforts have been plagued by inequity, as well as the logistical challenges to vaccinating the African continent.

The report further outlines the continued importance of preventive measures, particularly individual measures such as masking and social distancing that minimize the social or economic harm that can occur when mobility, economic and social gathering restrictions are imposed.

Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. John Nkengasong, said: “We must work urgently toward equitable access to safe and effective vaccines on the African continent. The PERC data show that demand for vaccines is substantially higher than supply.”

He noted that at 78 percent that vaccine acceptance was higher than in the previous PERC survey fielded earlier this year which was at 67 percent.

It stated: “In five surveyed countries, Guinea, Morocco, Mozambique, Tunisia and Zimbabwe, acceptance was 90 percent or higher.

“Vaccine acceptance was high among both those who trusted their government’s pandemic response and those who felt COVID-19 posed a personal risk to them or to their country.”

