.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State High Court, sitting in Asaba, Wednesday struck out the suit challenging the All Progressives Congress, APC, ward Congress in Delta State.

The presiding Judge, Justice GB Obriki-Okolosi, said the matter was struck out on the ground that the matter is not justiciable.

Okolosi said the matter was contentious and ought to have come by way of originating summons, adding that the “Court would have ordinarily asked the Plaintiff to go and refile their pleadings but the matter is not justiciable as it is an internal affair of the Political Party “.

Chief Festus Keyamo led faction of the APC in the State had kicked against the outcome of the ward congress in the State.

Chukwusa Edafe Matthew and 14 others of the Chief Festus Keyamo faction had dragged the APC, National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Mai Buni, Prophet Jones Erue and two others to Court challenging the outcome of the ward Congress in Delta State.

Vanguard News Nigeria