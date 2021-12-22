By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna—A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna, yesterday, ordered that a mason, Ahmed Usman, who allegedly defiled a nine-year-old girl be remanded in a correctional centre pending legal advice.

The police charged Usman with defilment.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take the plea of Usman, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send same to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Emmanuel, who frowned at the high rate of rape of minors, adjourned the case until January 12, for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Chidi Leo told the court that Usman, who resides in Kawo, Kaduna State, committed the offence on December 2 at his residence.

The prosecutor said Usman lured the girl into his room and defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 207 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The case which contravened the provisions of Section 207 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017, was adjourned to January 12 ,2022 for hearing.