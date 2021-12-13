An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday remanded a 30-year-old man, Henry Ukwueze, for allegedly defiling a 9-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Ajibade, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Ajibade, however, directed the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 29 for the receipt of the DPP’s advice.

The police arraigned Ukwueze, who resides in Emma Akuju Estate, Isashi, Lagos State, on charges bothering on defilement and sexual assault by penetration.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 21 at his residence.

“The defendant had canal knowledge of the girl and begged her not to tell anyone. The girl, however, narrated how the defendant forcefully had canal knowledge of her to her mother.

“The case was reported at the police station and the defendant was arrested,” she said.

She said that the offences violated Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Vanguard News Nigeria