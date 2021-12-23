A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered that a 17-year-old, who allegedly sodomised a nine-year-old boy, be remanded in a Correctional Centre.

The minor, who lives at Kofar Mata Quarters Kano, is charged with unnatural offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Auwal Yusuf-Suleiman, ordered that the police to return the case file to the Kano Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Yusuf-Suleiman adjourned that matter until Jan. 11, 2022, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Kabiru Nafi’u informed the court that the minor committed the offence on Nov.1, at Rimin Kebe Quarters, Kano.

He said that at about 5:00 p.m, the minor lured the nine-year-old boy into an uncompleted building in Rimin Kebe Quarters and sodomised him.

Nafi’u said that the offence contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria