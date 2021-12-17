Governor Ganduje

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, has directed security operatives not to condone lawlessness as government would not tolerate any act of criminality or violence in any part of the state under the guise of politics or any facade whatsoever.

This was as he appealed to the members of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC in the state to remain calm and toe the line of peace and abide by the law over the recent judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a statement by his commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba the governor said since the case is an intra-party affair, the government and the APC is currently studying the matter for a way forward.

The statement also expressed appreciation to party members at all levels and other stakeholders for their resilience in supporting the party.

It was reported that a High Court sitting in Federal Capital Territory presided over by Justice Hamza Muazu had affirmed the ward and local government congresses conducted by the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction against the Governor Ganduje led congress in the state.

