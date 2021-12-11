.

-alleges govt arrests, 2 teachers, to instil fear

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nigeria Union Of Teachers ( NUT ), Kaduna State chapter, has said its members will not write the state government planned competency test for primary school teachers.

The NUT said two of its members were arrested, allegedly by the state government so as to instil fear in the teachers.

The teacher’s Union said asking teachers to write such exams is illegal and against examination ethics.

In a statement jointly signed by chairman and secretary of the teachers’ umbrella body, Comrade Ibrahim Dalhatu and Comrade Adamu Kaltungo respectively, they said that there was a subsisting court injunction stopping the State Universal Basic Education Board ( SUBEB) from conducting any competency test for primary school teachers in the state.

NUT said that it would be blatant disregard to a court order and contempt for rule of law should the board go-ahead to hold the exams.

The statement explained that the exam questions were already in the public domain, which leadership of the teachers pointed out was unethical and against rules and regulations guiding the conduct of examinations of any kind.

The Union further denied that some of her members had indicated willingness to take the test, revealing that the state government had, allegedly, hired some mercenaries whom it said would pose as teachers to give credence and acceptability to the exercise.

” We want the general public to note that the rumour making rounds that some teachers are logging in and writing the test in some centres is not true “

” We also accurately observe that SUBEB hired some people to pose as teachers in some of the exam centres.”

” We have documentary evidence to show that we have collected signatures through commitment forms from our members, indicating their resolve not to write the test in obedience to NEC resolution of our national body.”

” It was also brought to our notice that two of our members were arrested and detained for several hours to instil fear and intimidate others into writing the exam.”

” This act of coercion and oppression will not deter us from our position of No Competency Test, rather, it will spur us to continue in the struggle for our members as victory is sure, ” they said.

The Union urged its members not to take seriously, a threat by the state government to remove from payroll names of those who refused to sit for the exam.

They said SUBEB was already determined to disengage teachers with or without the test, adding that abstaining from the exercise remain the most efficient tool for securing victory for the collective interest of all in the struggle.

Vanguard News Nigeria