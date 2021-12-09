An Abuja Area Court in Lugbe on Wednesday dissolved a seven-year-old marriage between Sherifat Aliyu and Abdulmajib Abdulaziz on grounds of abandonment.

Aliyu, who resides in Aso Estate Airport Road, Abuja, approached the court, seeking dissolution of her marriage to Abdulaziz because he beats her and does not provide for the family.

Delivering judgment, Justice Saleh Hala, granted Aliyu’s prayer.

Hala said all efforts to reconcile the couple failed and therefore, ordered them to go their separate ways.

The judge said violation of any of the order made by the court, would amount to contempt and shall be treated with the appropriate sanctions.

He dissolved the marriage and awarded a certificate of divorce to Aliyu.

Earlier, the petitioner said her husband moved out of their home and now lives in Karamajiji village Abuja.

“I am tired of being maltreated, I want my peace’’ she told the court.

Abdulaziz did not object to the prayer of his wife.

“She is free to go in peace.

“My Lord, I am ready to divorce her if that is what she wants. She can go as she pleases”, he said.

Abdulaziz, agreed to the ruling of the court.

